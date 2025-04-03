The lawmaker representing Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo/Odigbo federal constituency of Ondo State in the House of Representatives has stressed the need to enhance welfare of health workers in Nigeria to address Japa syndrome.

Festus Adefiranye spoke at the launch of the construction of a general hospital and medical screening in Oke-Igbo area of the state.

Nigeria’s healthcare system is facing a crisis, due to mass emigration of medical professionals to developed countries.

This phenomenon, known as “Japa syndrome”, has resulted in a shortage of skilled professionals in hospitals in the country, compromising the quality of care for patients.

According to reports, between 15,000 and 16,000 doctors have departed Nigeria in the past five years, leaving the country with just about 55,000 doctors to serve a population of more than 220 million people.

Mr Adefiranye is worried about this growing trend.

At the launch of the construction of a general hospital and medical check in Oke-Igbo, Festus Adefiranye, who is representing Ile-Oluji/Oke-Igbo/Odigbo federal constituency, said the house will discuss how to address this dangerous trend.

He urged the federal government to address the welfare of health workers in the country.

While commending President Bola Tinubu for his efforts to make Nigeria great, he sought the cooperation of Nigerians for his government.

The federal lawmaker explained that the House of Representatives is committed to making life better for the people by performing its constitutional roles diligently.