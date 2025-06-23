The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has scheduled the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mop-up test for Saturday, 28 June.

The board announced in a statement that 96,838 candidates are expected to sit the mop-up exam at 183 designated centres nationwide. The exercise is intended for candidates who missed the main UTME or rescheduled sessions.

Among them are 5,096 “spill-over” candidates who were unable to complete biometric verification during the main exam, and 91,742 others granted a final chance due to various issues.

JAMB said eligible candidates can begin printing their exam slips from Monday, 23 June, to confirm their centre and time.

“The mop-up exam will cater to 5,096 spill-over candidates and those with biometric challenges. Additionally, in a gesture of magnanimity, the board has included 91,742 others who missed previous sittings,” the statement read.

The board also placed some candidates on standby pending further review.

This move reflects JAMB’s commitment to fairness and its continued use of biometric verification to maintain exam integrity.