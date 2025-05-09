The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that results for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) are now available for candidates to check.

In a statement in Abuja, the board confirmed that candidates who sat the examination will be able to check their scores from Friday morning May 8th.

The event was held at the JAMB National Headquarters in Bwari, Abuja.

Ahead of the official release, JAMB has disclosed key performance statistics for the 1.9 million candidates who sat the exam.

According to the board, more than 1.5 million candidates scored below 200 out of a possible 400 marks, highlighting an alarming trend.

The UTME assesses candidates in four subjects—Use of English, which is compulsory, and three others selected based on the candidate’s chosen field of study.

Commenting on the performance data, the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, attributed the high failure rate to the effectiveness of anti-malpractice initiatives.

“The high failure rate in the 2025 UTME is clear evidence that the government’s anti-examination malpractice measures are working, particularly within the JAMB system,” he stated.