The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, has supervised the promotion examination organized by the Board for staff of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

During the exercise, Prof. Oloyede expressed appreciation to TETFund, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), and other partner organizations for their continued trust in JAMB’s integrity and their sustained collaboration with the Board.

He commended TETFund for its forward-thinking approach in choosing to work with JAMB and reaffirmed the Board’s dedication to delivering top-quality examination services to institutions that uphold transparency and accountability.

Speaking on the challenges the Board has faced this year, Prof. Oloyede acknowledged his leadership responsibility but emphasized that this does not absolve any stakeholder, including JAMB staff, from fulfilling their duties. He assured that the Board would address any lapses in performance appropriately.

The Registrar also reiterated his commitment to innovation in examination delivery and noted with satisfaction that, despite recent difficulties, there were no incidents of exam malpractice or leakage.