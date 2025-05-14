The Registrar of the Joint Admission Matriculation Board Professor Ishaq Oloyede, has admitted that serious technical glitches affected over 379,997 candidates .



Speaking at a press conference today, Professor Oloyede expressed appreciation to the media for their coverage and acknowledged the concerns raised by stakeholders.

He admitted a significant technical error affected the outcome of the examination for 206,610 candidates — including those from 65 centres in Lagos and 92 centres (over 170,000 candidates) in the Owerri zone, which covers five South-East states.

According to the Registrar, about 1.5 million candidates sat for the exam, with over 18,000 complaints initially received. After a detailed review, the number of valid complaints was trimmed to 15,000, with 98% of them linked to specific centres — reinforcing the need for a resit.

Professor Oloyede emphasized that this decision was not taken lightly but is necessary to maintain the integrity of the examination process. He urged affected candidates to accept the decision as a step toward fairness and transparency.