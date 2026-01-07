The APC membership e-registration exercise in Zamfara State has sparked allegations of disenfranchisement....

At a press briefing, Aminu Sani Jaji, chairman of Jajiyya Political Movement, accused former Governor Abdulaziz Yari and Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle of coordinating with the APC National Organising Secretary to exclude his faction and the State Organising Secretary, Bashir Ahmad Gusau, from the process.

Jaji warned that such actions undermine fairness, inclusivity, and party unity, drawing parallels with similar impediments faced by former Governor Ahmed Sani Yeriman Bakura in 2019.

He called for an independent investigation, corrective action against leadership structures implicated in exclusionary conduct, and clear guidelines to ensure compliance with APC rules.

Jaji urged party leadership to act promptly and asked media and observers to monitor the process objectively, stressing the movement’s commitment to due process and accountability.