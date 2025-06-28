A Nigerian-born senior IT Business Analyst, Johnny Aikpatanyi, has welcomed the EU’s tech partnership initiative but urged African governments to adopt a proactive and locally inclusive approach. His comments came during a conversation on TVC News, following the EU’s announcement of plans to extend its “technology business offer” to Africa, Latin America, and Asia.

Vice President of the European Commission for Technological Sovereignty, Security and Democracy, Hina Vekounin, unveiled the initiative during a high-level session at the 2025 Internet Governance Forum in Norway. The plan includes providing infrastructure support, digital skills training, and regulatory aid through public-private partnerships under the EU’s Global Gateway strategy. But Aikpatanyi stressed that Africa must not remain passive recipients of digital aid.

Speaking from Alberta, Canada, Aikpatani said while EU support could be beneficial, African nations must invest more in their own technological ecosystems. “Rather than wait for aid, we should work on improving internet access, mobile services, and cloud infrastructure,” he said. He highlighted that areas such as undersea cables and satellite internet expansion, especially to underserved rural areas, were ripe for collaboration.

Aikpatanyi also pointed to the employment potential of such partnerships, citing India as a successful case study. “In India, outsourced customer service jobs from the US and Canada have created millions of tech-related opportunities,” he explained. He noted that similar digital investments in Africa could reduce unemployment and build a sustainable middle class — a critical driver of economic stability.

However, the analyst cautioned that Africa’s technological advancement also hinges on improved governance and educational reform. “Investing in tech means investing in human development. But if we don’t overhaul our education systems to reflect current realities—especially in ICT infrastructure—we’ll continue to lag behind,” Aikpatinyi said. He urged governments to adopt successful local tech models and scale them across regions, noting that “copy and paste” development strategies have worked effectively in more advanced economies.

Addressing the role of education, Aikpatanyi criticized outdated curricula and poor facilities, noting that some computer science departments in Nigeria operate with only two computers. He called for a total overhaul of the system and the adoption of successful models from within and outside Africa. “Tech is the foundation for economic growth and human capital development — we need bold models others can emulate, not outdated systems,” he concluded.