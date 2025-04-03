Leaders of the Isoko Ethnic Nationality are appealing to President Bola Tinubu to address the alleged marginalisation through appointments to federal position.

The leaders made the appeal at a press conference in Oleh Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State .

According to available statistic host communities in Isoko North and Isoko South local Government areas of Delta State account for gross crude oil output of over three hundred and eighty thousand barrels per day and they are the largest onshore producers of crude oil in Nigeria.

Isoko leaders who converged on Oleh are not happy that despite their contribution to the economy of the nation, they remain unrecognised, and want this trend reversed by Mr President

The South South Development Commission, (SSDC) recently established by the federal government, aims to promote economic growth and development in the region.

The Isoko community believes that having one of their own at the helm of this commission would be a significant step towards addressing the historical injustices they have faced.

For them, this appeal to President Tinubu is not just about seeking favours, but about finally recognising the Isoko people’s contributions to Nigeria’s economy and ensuring they have a seat at the table when decisions are made about their region’s development.