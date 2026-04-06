Air strikes on Iran’s capital, Tehran, have intensified in scope, with authorities confirming the death of a senior military intelligence official and widespread damage across multiple locations, including academic institutions. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the head of its Intelligence Organisation, Majid Khademi, was killed in the latest…...

Air strikes on Iran’s capital, Tehran, have intensified in scope, with authorities confirming the death of a senior military intelligence official and widespread damage across multiple locations, including academic institutions.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the head of its Intelligence Organisation, Majid Khademi, was killed in the latest wave of attacks.

Residents reported sustained bombardments across eastern, western and southern parts of the capital from the early hours, with further strikes recorded in northern districts.

Among the most significant sites hit was the Sharif University of Technology, where footage showed extensive damage.

The strike adds to a growing list of academic institutions affected, following earlier attacks on at least three major universities.

Iran’s Minister of Science, Research and Technology said more than 30 universities nationwide have been impacted by the ongoing strikes.

Beyond Tehran, several cities have also come under heavy bombardment, with reports indicating dozens of casualties, including women and children.

Iranian officials have accused the United States and Israel of carrying out the attacks.

In response, the spokesperson for Iran’s Joint Military Headquarters warned of “stronger and more crushing” retaliatory strikes, signalling a potential escalation in the conflict.

The developments mark a sharp intensification in hostilities, raising concerns over a broader regional confrontation.