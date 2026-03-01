Iranians in several parts of Tehran were recorded in viral videos cheering with joy and playing celebratory music after the reported death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to video footage verified by AFP. There was no confirmation from Iran, but US President Donald Trump ...

A woman holds a photo of Reza Pahlavi, son of the former Shah of Iran, as people wave US and Iranian pre-1979 Islamic Revolution flags and dance with members of the Iranian community in Los Angeles, on February 28, 2026. The US and Israel launched an attack of unprecedented scale against Iran on Saturday, reportedly killing more than 200 people, with Tehran launching a retaliatory missile barrage that sent people running for cover across the Middle East. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP)

Iranians in several parts of Tehran were recorded in viral videos cheering with joy and playing celebratory music after the reported death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to video footage verified by AFP.

There was no confirmation from Iran, but US President Donald Trump said on his Truth Social network that “Khamenei, one of the most evil people in history, is dead”.

Iranians blared music, cheered, clapped and honked their car horns, according to videos on Telegram verified by AFP.

The celebrations began even before Trump’s post, in response to other reports of Khamenei’s death, shortly after 11 pm (1930 GMT), according to multiple witnesses and audio recordings.

The witnesses said at the time that loud cheers echoed across parts of Tehran and residents took to their windows to applaud and play loud music.

Loud and sustained whistles, cheers were heard, and fireworks could be seen being launched on videos shared on social media that were verified by AFP.

At that point, people were not yet coming out en masse into the streets to celebrate, according to social media.

Many Iranians were fearful after the deadly crackdown on mass anti-government protests last month.

The initial wave of protests began in December, sparked by economic woes in the sanctions-hit country, but soon grew into nationwide demonstrations that crested on January 8 and 9, posing one of the largest challenges to Iran’s leaders in years.

The unrest prompted a violent government crackdown that killed thousands of people.

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency has recorded more than 7,000 deaths, while warning that the full toll is likely far higher.

Iranian officials acknowledge more than 3,000 deaths, but say the violence was caused by “terrorist acts” fuelled by the United States and Israel.

During the protests, the government had sought to walk a line between acknowledging protesters’ legitimate economic grievances while condemning so-called “rioters”.