With the tenure of the incumbent VC of the University of Calabar barely 6 Months awa, the process for appointing the next Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) may soon descend into crisis.

The reason for the current state of affairs is a simmering conflict between the University’s Governing Council and including the outgoing Vice Chancellor, Prof. Florence Ob.

This state of affairs threatens to derail the transition from the current leadership to a new one to take charge of the administration of the second generation Federal University.

Sources within the institution say their is a sharp disagreement between the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, retired DIG Udom Ekpoudom, and the incumbent Vice Chancellor, over the sudden introduction of a new eligibility criterion.

The new criterion is a mandatory 10-year post-professorial experience for candidates seeking to become Vice Chancellor.

Other sources reveal that this controversial benchmark was allegedly proposed to eliminate strong contenders perceived as threats to a preferred candidate.

Notably, this criterion has no precedence in UNICAL’s history.

In past appointments, including that of the current Vice Chancellor herself, the requirement ranged between five and nine years of post-professorial experience.

Observers point to this inconsistency as a clear sign that the new 10-year benchmark is discriminatory, and tailored to achieve a set objective.

Another development adding a layer of intrigue to the current situation is a not so subtle attempt to zone the VC ship in an attempt to mimic political arrangements.

These developments have raised concerns within the University community.

Several members of the Governing Council, caught unawares by the proposed changes, have distanced themselves from it and reported the matter to the Federal Ministry of Education.

In response to the development, the Pro-Chancellor has reportedly dissociated himself from the Vice Chancellor’s maneuverings.

He has reportedly re-assured stakeholders of his commitment to due process and fairness.

The tenure of Prof. Florence Obi ends in November 2025, with the appointment of a new Vice Chancellor expected to take place in September.

However, unless the Council acts decisively to maintain the integrity of the selection process, the university may be plunged into legal battles that could stall the appointment indefinitely.

The average post-professorial benchmark for VC appointments across first generation Universities in Nigeria anges from six to eight years.

UNICAL’s imposition of a 10-year cut-off, without a precedent even among its peers is an eyebrow raising development that maybe susceptible to legal challenge.