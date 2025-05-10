Governor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum has ordered an immediate ban on the sale of petrol at filling stations in Bama Local Government as part of attempts to address the ongoing insecurity.

According to a statement released on Saturday by Dauda Iliya, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, the step is part of the state government’s strategic response to counter-insurgency operations.

According to the statement, the restriction was announced following extensive consultations with state security authorities and is intended to address the state’s current security concerns.

He warned that anyone found violating the directive would face the full weight of the law.

“Let me make it clear—there will be no sacred cows in the enforcement of this ban.

“Security agencies have been given strict orders to clamp down on any filling station or individual contravening this directive.

“Anyone found culpable will be dealt with accordingly,” he warned.

Governor Zulum reiterated his administration’s commitment to restoring lasting peace in the state and called for the support and cooperation of citizens in the ongoing fight against insurgency.