The Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening citizen-centred public service delivery with the inauguration of the Ministerial SERVICOM Committee (MSC) during the commemoration of the 2025 SERVICOM Customer Service Week held at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

Representing the Honourable Minister, Mohammed Idris, the Permanent Secretary, Ogbodo Chinasa Nnam, described the occasion as a reaffirmation of the Ministry’s dedication to excellence, accountability, and service improvement across all departments and agencies under its supervision.

Speaking on the event’s theme, “Mission Possible,” the Permanent Secretary said it was both bold and inspirational, encouraging public servants to overcome challenges with honesty, teamwork, and determination.

“Too often, interactions with public institutions leave citizens feeling unheard or dissatisfied. SERVICOM exists to change that narrative. It is not just a slogan, it is a solemn promise that every Nigerian deserves quality service and respect in every engagement with government,” he said.

He added that the theme underscores the belief that effective and compassionate service delivery is achievable when public servants are guided by integrity, empathy, and commitment to the public good.

In her welcome remarks, the Ministry’s SERVICOM Nodal Officer, Mrs. Amta Ode, who welcomed all participants to the 2025 SERVICOM Customer Service Week celebration and expressed appreciation to the Honourable Minister for his steadfast support toward SERVICOM’s mandate.

She noted that the celebration provides an avenue to reflect on progress, celebrate milestones, and reaffirm the collective determination to serve citizens.

The representative of the National Coordinator of SERVICOM, Mr. Onche Olotu, in his address reminded the newly inaugurated members that true service delivery must come from sincerity of purpose and a genuine desire to serve.

Mr. Olotu emphasized that service delivery should not be mere lip service but must come from the heart. He urged the committee members to always allow their conscience to guide them in addressing issues related to service.

“As you are inaugurated as members of the Ministerial SERVICOM Committee, you now represent SERVICOM in your various departments. You are the eyes and conscience of SERVICOM within the Ministry—ensuring that empathy, responsiveness, and integrity guide every engagement with citizens,” he said.

The event also featured the presentation of awards to deserving staff who demonstrated exceptional commitment to quality service delivery within the Ministry.

In attendance were Directors of the Ministry, SERVICOM Nodal Officers from agencies under the Ministry, and other participants who reaffirmed their shared commitment to a more transparent, responsive, and citizen-focused public service.