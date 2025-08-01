The Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation has officially inaugurated its Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU), in collaboration with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC)....

The Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation has officially inaugurated its Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU), in collaboration with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC). The inauguration ceremony took place on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Radio House, Abuja.

Representing the Permanent Secretary, Ogbodo Chinasa Nnam, the Director of the National Archives of Nigeria, Dr. Evelyn Odigboh, welcomed attendees and praised the ICPC for its consistent support. She emphasized that the launch reflects the Ministry’s renewed commitment to promoting integrity and accountability within its operations.

Dr. Odigboh noted that while the Ministry had informally upheld anti-corruption values, the formal establishment of ACTU marks a significant step toward structured internal monitoring. She assured that the Ministry will provide the necessary support for the Unit to function efficiently.

Speaking on behalf of the ICPC Chairman, Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, Mr. Kayode Kupolati, Director of Corruption Monitoring and Evaluation, lauded the Ministry’s alignment with national anti-corruption goals. He highlighted ACTU’s mandate, which includes staff sensitization, risk assessments, policy oversight, and promoting ethical conduct in public service.

Kupolati also stressed that ACTU is designed to complement, not compete with, the Ministry’s management, and called for adequate resources, office space, and inclusion in key decision-making processes.

The newly appointed ACTU Chairperson, Mrs. Anita Odeh, expressed gratitude to the Ministry and ICPC for the confidence placed in her team. She pledged to lead with transparency, foster teamwork, and uphold the Unit’s mission of integrity and accountability.

The ceremony concluded with the administration of the Oath of Allegiance to the ACTU members by the ICPC legal officer, followed by a group photograph.