The Ministry of Information and National Orientation says it has taken note of concerns raised by various stakeholders in the media industry regarding the recent directive by the Niger State Government to suspend the operations of Badeggi FM, a radio station in Minna. This is contained in a statemen...

The Ministry of Information and National Orientation says it has taken note of concerns raised by various stakeholders in the media industry regarding the recent directive by the Niger State Government to suspend the operations of Badeggi FM, a radio station in Minna.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Rabiu Ibrahim on Saturday.

According to reports, the Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umaru Bago, issued the directive during an expanded Niger State APC Caucus Meeting in Minna on August 1, which the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, attended.

The Governor reportedly cited allegations of unethical broadcasting and incitement against the government

Also read https://www.tvcnews.tv/governor-bago-orders-immediate-closure-of-badeggi-radio-station-over-alleged-incitement/

“While acknowledging the concerns raised, the Ministry notes that the suspension of broadcasting licenses falls within the purview of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), as stipulated by law”.

“In light of this, the Ministry welcomes the decision of the Niger State Government to formally report the perceived “unethical behavior” of Badegi FM to the NBC for resolution.

“The Minister appeals to all parties to remain calm, assuring that the NBC has the necessary mechanisms to resolve the issue in a fair and impartial manner” the statement added.