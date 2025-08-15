The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, alongside a Federal Government delegation, began the second day of his South-East inspection tour with a visit to the Enugu, Abakaliki, Ogoja ,Road project....

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, alongside a Federal Government delegation, began the second day of his South-East inspection tour with a visit to the Enugu, Abakaliki, Ogoja ,Road project.

The 88-kilometre stretch, comprising both dual and single carriageway sections, runs from Ebeagu in Enugu to Ogoja, and is valued at about ₦153 billion.

Project contractor, Busari Yusuf, explained that while progress is being made on different sections including rehabilitation and geo-technical works certain concrete works must wait until the rainy season subsides.

He noted that several foundation layers, including sharp sand, have already been completed.

Minister Idris described the road as one of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s key projects aimed at boosting connectivity in the South-East, assuring residents that the region is not being left behind in Nigeria’s infrastructural development.

He said the project is currently about 20% complete, with a two year delivery timeline, and funding is available to ensure timely completion.

The Minister also stated that he would pay a courtesy call on the state governor and inspect other legacy projects in the region, including the South-East section of the Trans-Saharan road.

Community members welcomed the development and expressed gratitude to the President for the ongoing work.