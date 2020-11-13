All the 15 pending bye-elections in 11 States in Nigeria would be conducted on Saturday December 5 2020, the Independent National Electoral Commission has said.

The commission also appealed for the cooperation of voters and stakeholders in the states with pending bye-elections in its efforts to deliver credible elections under a safe environment.

INEC National Commissioner and chairman (Information and Voter Education Committee), Festus Okoye, made the announcement in a statement issued after its meeting which held in Abuja on Friday.

The meeting, among other things, reviewed the outcome of its quarterly engagements and consultations with critical stakeholders in the electoral process, and further reviewed the security situation and other challenges regarding the 15 pending bye-elections in 11 States.

INEC had announced the indefinite postponement of the bye-elections in the six Senatorial Districts and nine State Constituencies following the violence that gripped the hijack of the #ENDSARS protest across the country and vandalisation of some of its critical infratsructure for the elections.

The commission then said it would continue to monitor the situation in all the states and constituencies, consult with relevant stakeholders and meet again in two weeks to review the situation and decide on a feasible date for the elections.

The pending by-elections are Bayelsa Central Senatorial District; Bayelsa West Senatorial District; Nganzai and Bayo Constituencies in Borno State; Cross River North Senatorial District; Obudu Constituency in Cross River.

Others are Imo North Senatorial District; Lagos East Senatorial District; Kosofe II Constituency in Lagos State; Plateau South Senatorial District; Bakura Constituency in Zamfara; and Ibaji Constituency in Kogi.

The bye-elections in the federal and state legislative houses were due to the resignation or death of members in eight states of the federation.