The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has rejected the notice submitted by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for its upcoming 100th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, citing a violation of procedural guidelines.

In a letter dated 13 June 2025 and addressed to the party’s national chairman, the Commission noted that the notification did not comply with the provisions of the 2022 Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties.

INEC specifically referenced Part 2(12)3, which mandates that “the National Chairman and National Secretary of the Party shall jointly sign the notice of convention, congress, conference or meeting and submit same to the Commission.”

The letter, signed by the Acting Secretary to the Commission, Hajiya Hau’ru Aminu, stressed that the PDP’s notice lacked the required joint endorsement.

While the notification was submitted within the 21-day timeframe required by law, it was reportedly signed only by the Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, without the co-signature of the National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu.

“The Commission draws your attention that the notice is not in compliance… Be guided,” the letter read in part.

The PDP had written to INEC on 30 May 2025, informing the Commission of its intention to hold the NEC meeting on 30 June at its National Secretariat in Abuja.