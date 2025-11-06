The independent electoral commission has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening security and ensuring credible elections, as new measures for accountability and reward within the electoral system were unveiled. At a recent Stakeholders’ Conference and meetings with electoral officers and media...

At a recent Stakeholders’ Conference and meetings with electoral officers and media, emphasis was placed on integrity and full ownership of the process.

Resident Electoral Commissioners and Electoral Officers were urged to take full responsibility for election conduct, with clear warnings that any act of misconduct will attract strict sanctions.

In the same vein, INEC is introducing a reward system to recognise local governments and officers who perform their duties transparently and efficiently.

The electoral body maintain that all directives have been clearly communicated from the headquarters to every electoral office nationwide, assuring that the system is fully prepared and measures are in place to guarantee a credible and transparent electoral process.