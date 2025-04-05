The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has completed an order by the supreme court for the delineation of wards and polling units in Warri Federal Constituency.

At a formal presentation ceremony in Asaba, INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu called on ethnic groups to review the report and share their feedback.

It’s been two years since the Supreme Court ordered INEC to carry out a fresh delineation exercise in Warri Federal Constituency.

Now, that directive has been fulfilled.

The implementation was handled by a dedicated technical committee, which carried out extensive work in 2024.

The job has now been completed is being formally presented to stakeholders.

The Technical committee’s presentation offered a visual breakdown of how the delineation was conducted across Warri North, Warri South, and Warri South West — mapping out wards and polling units to reflect population realities and improve electoral access.

Following that, the INEC Chairman officially handed over the comprehensive report to representatives of the Ijaw, Urhobo, and Itsekiri ethnic groups — key stakeholders in the region.

There were immediate reactions from the ethnic groups. The Ijaw community, in particular, welcomed the report — describing it as a significant step toward fairness and inclusion in the electoral process.

In the days ahead, the three ethnic groups are expected to thoroughly review the document and submit their observations or recommendations to INEC — a final step in ensuring that every voice is accounted for in this landmark electoral update.