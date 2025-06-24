The Independent National Electoral Commission and the People’s Democratic Party are currently holding a closed door meeting to resolve the controversy surrounding the party’s national secretary position.

According to the INEC chairman, recent letters sent to the commission over the past few months have been signed by different individuals claiming to be the PDP national secretary. This has created confusion and made it difficult for INEC to ratify the upcoming National Executive Council meeting scheduled for June 30.

The electoral body, PDP leadership, and some party governors are using this meeting to address the leadership crisis and reach a clear resolution on who the party officially recognizes as the national secretary. This follows a Supreme Court ruling on March 21, 2025, which directed the party to resolve its internal disputes.