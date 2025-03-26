The Independent National Electoral Commission has confirmed that the contact address of representatives of the petitioners in the recall petition against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi Central, their telephone numbers and e-mail addresses have now been provided.

The necessary information were contained in a letter addressed to the Chairman of the Commission dated Wednesday 26th March 2025.

As provided in Clause 2(a) of the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for Recall 2024, a letter has been written to notify the Senator sought to be recalled about the receipt of the petition and delivered to her official address.

The same letter has been copied to the presiding officer of the Senate and published on the Commission’s website.

The next step according to INEC is to scrutinise the list of signatories submitted by the petitioners to ascertain that the petition is signed by more than one half (over 50%) of the registered voters in the Constituency.

This will be done in the coming days.

The outcome, which will be made public, shall determine the next step to be taken by the Commission.

INEC reassured Nigerians that the process will be open and transparent.