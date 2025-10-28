The Indian Police have dismantled a major international drug network allegedly operated by three Nigerian women in Delhi, recovering quantities of illicit substances including cocaine and MDMA....

The breakthrough followed the arrest of an Indian national, identified as Adarsh Sahu, who was reportedly linked to the drug syndicate.

According to reports, Sahu, a resident of Badaun district in Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended near Green Health Pharmacy in Sector 39 on Saturday, with 26 grams of MDMA in his possession.

Police said Sahu’s arrest led to the uncovering of a wider supply chain involving three Nigerian women identified as Precious, Gift, and Joy, all residents of Delhi.

“Four people, including three Nigerian women, were arrested for allegedly running a drug supply network in Delhi’s Khanpur area. Cops seized a large quantity of MDMA and cocaine from their possession,” a police statement read.

Investigators disclosed that acting on intelligence, officers raided multiple locations in Delhi.

The operation led to the arrest of Precious and Gift near Bakhtawar Chowk, where 39 grams of MDMA were recovered from them.

Further interrogation of the suspects led police to a rented apartment in Khanpur Extension, where the third suspect, Joy, was found.

A subsequent search of the premises yielded 22 grams of white MDMA, 3 grams of brown MDMA, and 9 grams of cocaine, along with an electronic weighing scale, packaging materials, and several mobile phones.

Police said the four suspects are currently in custody and undergoing further interrogation to trace other members of the international drug network.