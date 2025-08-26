Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, has announced a significant increase in the minimum wage for workers in the state civil service, raising it to ₦104,000....

The governor made this declaration during a meeting with members of the state labour force held at the Government House in Owerri.

In a related move, the monthly salary for medical doctors in the state civil service has been increased to ₦582,000.

Governor Uzodimma explained that the upward review of wages was made possible by a rise in the state’s internally generated revenue and an increase in federal allocations.

He emphasized that the new salary structure is aimed at stimulating Imo State’s economy and boosting the morale and productivity of civil servants.

Governor Uzodinma also announced Sixteen billion naira to offset gratuity arrears for pensioners in the state.