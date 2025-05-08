Imo State Police command has taken disciplinary action against a police sergeant and two inspectors caught in a viral video assaulting a man along the Owerri -Aba road.

Following a review of the video, the command conducted an orderly room trial in line with the force disciplinary procedures.

The State Police command found Sergeant Anayo Ekezie guilty of using his issued smoke gunner in the assault and demoted him to the rank of Corporal while Inspectors Ofem Obongha and Obinna Okereke were severely reprimanded for failing to exercise proper supervisory control that led to the unprofessional conduct.

The Imo State commissioner of police Aboki Danjuma has condemned the unprofessional behaviour of the officers and cautioned that the command under his watch will not condone unprofessional conduct by some officers.