Imo State Police command has reopened Orsu police divisional headquarters destroyed by hoodlums amidst heightened insecurity in the troubled area few years ago.

The commissioner of police Aboki Danjuma who Inaugurated the newly renovated division said the event marks a significant step in strengthening security and return of peace in Orsu general area.

In a statement by the police public relations officer Henry Okoye, the building which was attacked by criminal elements has been rebuilt with modern facilities to enhance operational efficiency.

According to the police, adequate manpower has been deployed to Orsu to work in synergy with other security Operatives to flush out remnants of the criminals troubling the area.

The commissioner of police further used the occasion to assure residents of the unwavering commitment of security agencies to fully restore lasting peace and urged displaced residents to return home.