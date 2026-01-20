Thousands of Muslim faithful converged on the forecourt of the palace of the Emir of Ilorin for the final burial rites of the Chief Imam of Ilorin and Chairman of the Kwara State Council of Ulamah, Sheikh Muhammad Bashir Soliu. The funeral prayer was led by the Imam Imale of Ilorin, Sheikh Abdullahi...

Thousands of Muslim faithful converged on the forecourt of the palace of the Emir of Ilorin for the final burial rites of the Chief Imam of Ilorin and Chairman of the Kwara State Council of Ulamah, Sheikh Muhammad Bashir Soliu.

The funeral prayer was led by the Imam Imale of Ilorin, Sheikh Abdullahi Abdulhameed.

The palace forecourt was filled to capacity, as security operatives struggled to control the massive crowd that turned out to pay their last respects.

Islamic scholars, traditional rulers, and dignitaries from different walks of life extolled the virtues of the late Chief Imam, describing him as a deeply grounded Islamic scholar whose impact transcended the Ilorin Emirate.

The death of the revered cleric was confirmed on Monday.

He died at the age of 75.

Born in Ilorin, Kwara State, Sheikh Muhammad Bashir Saliu devoted his life to Islamic scholarship, teaching, and spiritual service to the Ilorin Emirate.

Through decades of learning and mentorship, he rose to become one of the most influential religious leaders in the state.

He was appointed the 12th Chief Imam of the Ilorin Emirate in 1983, a position he held for over four decades.

Throughout his tenure, the late Chief Imam was widely respected for his profound knowledge of Islamic teachings, firm leadership, and consistent advocacy for peace, unity, and religious tolerance among Muslims and the wider society.