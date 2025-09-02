The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has approved tough sanctions against property owners who illegally converted residential plots to commercial use in prime districts of Abuja, including Gana Street (Maitama), Gimbiya Street (Garki), Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent (Wuse II), Aminu Kano...

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has approved tough sanctions against property owners who illegally converted residential plots to commercial use in prime districts of Abuja, including Gana Street (Maitama), Gimbiya Street (Garki), Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent (Wuse II), Aminu Kano Crescent, and other locations.

The measures, which include a ₦5 million fine, mandatory payment of land use conversion fees, and issuance of fresh Certificates of Occupancy (C-of-O), were part of recommendations by the Adhoc Committee on the Review of Land Use and Purpose Clauses inaugurated by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, on August 8, 2025.

The committee, chaired by the Director of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima, presented its report to the minister on Tuesday. It revealed that a majority of properties in the affected areas had been illegally converted into offices, hotels, and other commercial ventures, in clear violation of Abuja’s master plan.

The panel also cited widespread infractions such as unauthorized extensions, mergers, and subdivisions of properties. It therefore recommended that all affected properties be formally converted to commercial or other compatible uses, subject to strict penalties and payments.

Under the new framework, title holders must:

The report warned that non-compliance would trigger enforcement actions, including sealing of properties, demolition of structures, and revocation of titles.

Furthermore, the committee recommended that all existing titles on the affected plots be revoked and replaced with fresh title documents reflecting their new land use. These new titles would carry a fresh lease term of 99 years.

In addition to financial penalties, the panel called for urgent improvements in traffic control, power supply, and waste management in the affected districts. It also directed owners of undeveloped plots in the Central Business District and Sector Centres (Phase II) to commence development within three months or risk outright revocation.

Responding, FCT Minister Wike vowed strict enforcement of the recommendations, warning that violators of Abuja’s land use laws would no longer be indulged. “I’m aware that certain areas are designated for residential and others for commercial, but people believe they can do anything without approval. If you don’t sanction them, it will continue,” Wike said. “We must apply the sanctions as required. Anybody who fails to comply will have their title revoked and withdrawn. It will no longer be business as usual.”