More than 50 fish farmers in the Ikorodu area of Lagos have appealed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for urgent assistance following the devastating impact of Monday’s torrential rainfall, which they ...

More than 50 fish farmers in the Ikorodu area of Lagos have appealed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for urgent assistance following the devastating impact of Monday’s torrential rainfall, which they say has cost them over ₦50 million in damages.

The affected farmers, under the umbrella of the Lagos State Catfish and Allied Farmers Association (LASCAFAN), Ikorodu Zone, said the heavy downpour destroyed ponds, washed away fish stocks, and rendered inputs such as feed and fertilisers useless.

Speaking on behalf of the group, President-elect of LASCAFAN, Mr Olatoye Fajinmi, described the loss as overwhelming, warning that the incident could trigger fish scarcity in the coming weeks if urgent steps are not taken.

He said the most affected communities include Mowo Kekere, Mowo Nla, Elepe, Igbe, Maya Fish Cluster, and Ibeshe, where farmers are now left grappling with empty ponds and huge financial burdens.

“This rain, rather than being a blessing, has brought sorrow to our members. Many of us are still servicing loans taken for business expansion. Without government support, the economic and emotional impact may be unbearable,” Fajinmi said.

He called for a financial bailout from the Lagos State Government, along with support from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), especially in the supply of fish feed to enable affected farmers to restart operations.

Fajinmi also disclosed that some members are willing to relocate their farms to safer grounds but would require assistance in the form of collapsible tarpaulin ponds to resume fish farming in non-flood zones.

While appreciating the Lagos State Government and the Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems, Ms Abisola Olusanya, for their consistent support, he appealed to the Ministry of the Environment to assess the affected areas and consider constructing proper drainage channels to prevent a recurrence.