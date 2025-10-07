Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for directing the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to reduce the 2026 Hajj fare for intending pilgrims....

The commendation followed the President’s directive, conveyed through Vice President Kashim Shettima during a meeting with NAHCON’s management at the Presidential Villa on Monday.

According to the Vice President, the fare reduction became necessary due to the continued appreciation of the naira against the dollar, which largely determines pilgrimage costs.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Ibrahim Mohammed, IHR described the President’s move as “most commendable,” noting that it reflects his responsiveness to the concerns of ordinary Nigerians.

“What the President has done is highly commendable and has shown that, as he always says, he feels the pulse of ordinary citizens at all times,” the statement read.

The organisation said the directive aligns with its earlier analysis showing that the over ₦8 million Hajj fare announced by NAHCON was too high and not reflective of prevailing foreign exchange realities.

Call for Concessionary Exchange Rate

IHR also urged the Federal Government to build on the President’s directive by instructing the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to provide a concessionary exchange rate for 2026 Hajj pilgrims.

“We appeal to President Tinubu to direct the CBN to peg the exchange rate for the 2026 Hajj at ₦1,000 to the US dollar,” the group said.

“Given that about 85 per cent of the Hajj fare is denominated in US dollars, such a concession would significantly reduce costs and make the pilgrimage more affordable.”

IHR added that the move would encourage more Nigerians to register for the spiritual exercise and ensure the country fully utilises its allocated slots.