The Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR), a faith-based civil society organisation monitoring Hajj activities, has commended the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), state pilgrims’ welfare boards, Saudi-based service providers and other stakeholders for what it described as a marked improvement in service delivery during the 2025 Hajj.

In a statement signed from Makkah by its National Coordinator, Ibrahim Muhammad, the organisation noted significant progress in areas such as the airlift of pilgrims, feeding arrangements, intra-Kingdom transportation, and tent allocations at Mina and Arafat, when compared to previous years.

The IHR also praised the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for curbing the intrusion of unauthorised individuals into the Mina tent areas—an issue that has plagued previous pilgrimages.

The move, according to the group, helped create additional space for registered pilgrims.

“This year, complaints of poor-quality meals and delayed food delivery were nearly nonexistent,” the statement said, attributing the improvement to NAHCON’s decision to engage two competing service providers. “This strategic move introduced healthy competition, resulting in enhanced food services and supplementary amenities,” it added.

The group also lauded Nigerian pilgrims for their exemplary conduct during the pilgrimage, noting several instances of honesty where pilgrims returned misplaced funds. “They have truly represented Nigeria with dignity and integrity. We pray Allah rewards them accordingly,” the statement read.

However, the IHR expressed concern over what it described as inadequate medical support for Nigerian pilgrims in Madinah and delays in establishing a functioning clinic in Makkah. It urged NAHCON to urgently review and improve its medical services policy to avoid a recurrence in future exercises.

The group also called for clarity and accountability over the failure to process visas for more than 2,500 intending pilgrims before the deadline set by Saudi authorities.

In a particularly scathing criticism, the IHR decried the treatment of pilgrims who travelled via private tour operators. It noted that many were lodged in isolated parts of Mina lacking essential amenities.

“Our field teams observed that several tents lacked mattresses, forcing pilgrims to sleep on mats or makeshift bedding,” the statement said, calling for an independent investigation and disciplinary action against any individuals or groups found culpable.

As the return leg of the pilgrimage begins on 13 June, the IHR called on all stakeholders to intensify efforts to ensure a smooth, timely and safe return of pilgrims to Nigeria.