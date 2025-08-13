Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has urged traditional rulers to play a more active role in promoting inclusivity and intelligence-led policing at the grassroots....

Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has urged traditional rulers to play a more active role in promoting inclusivity and intelligence-led policing at the grassroots.

Egbetokun made the call during a meeting with a delegation led by the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Akeem Abimbola Owoade, at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The delegation also included the Ataoja of Osogbo, the Olu of Ilaro, the Oloro of Oro, the Olusin of Ijara Isin, federal lawmakers, and the Deputy Inspector-General of Police for the South-West, Adebowale Williams.

The IGP emphasised the vital contribution of traditional institutions to community safety and national security, assuring them of continued collaboration to achieve lasting peace and development.

In a separate engagement, Egbetokun hosted the Ambassador-Designate of Poland, Michal Cygan, and representatives of W-B Group, a leading Polish security solutions company.

Discussions focused on introducing an integrated communication platform to improve the Nigeria Police Force’s ICT capacity, in line with the IGP’s commitment to modern, intelligence-driven policing.

Egbetokun reiterated his administration’s resolve to build a police service that is professional, service-oriented, law-abiding, technologically equipped, and proactive in tackling crime.