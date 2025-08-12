‎...

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has played host to Senator Abdul-Azeez Yaradua at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, where they held thorough discussions on ongoing reforms to Nigeria’s electoral laws, with a particular focus on the proposed Electoral Reform Bill seeking to enable early voting for police officers and other security personnel deployed on election duty.

‎Accompanied by Mr. Samson Itodo, Executive Director of Yiaga Africa; Cynthia Mbamalu, Director of Programmes at Yiaga Africa; and other stakeholders, Senator Yaradua presented the draft bill to the IGP for his perusal, professional input, and institutional guidance to ensure the legislation adequately addresses the operational realities of policing elections while safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process.

‎Mr. Itodo commended the IGP for the Nigeria Police Force’s improved performance in securing electoral processes in recent off-cycle elections in Edo and Ondo States, noting that the proactive strategies deployed by the Force have contributed significantly to peaceful and credible polls. He also lauded the IGP’s recent awards and recognitions as a testament to his commitment to professional policing and reform-driven leadership.

‎The Inspector-General of Police supported by the Deputy Inspectors-General of Police at the meeting, in his remarks, expressed appreciation to Senator Yaradua and Yiaga Africa for their advocacy towards a more inclusive and credible electoral system, and assured that the Nigeria Police Force will continue to partner with stakeholders in ensuring secure, fair, and transparent elections in Nigeria.

