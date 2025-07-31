The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has reiterated the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to neutrality and professionalism in election security as the country prepares for the 2027 general elections....

Egbetokun gave the assurance on Tuesday when he hosted a delegation from the ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions (ECONEC) at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The delegation, led by the Chairperson of Liberia’s National Elections Commission, Mrs Davidetta Browne Lansanah, included senior officials from Ghana, Nigeria, and other ECONEC partners.

Speaking during the visit, Lansanah commended the IGP for the audience and acknowledged the key role of the police in ensuring electoral security.

She said the visit was a follow-up dialogue on the implementation of recommendations from the 2023 general elections report and part of efforts to strengthen the electoral process ahead of 2027.

In his remarks, Egbetokun highlighted the three phases of police involvement in elections—pre-election duties such as managing campaigns and preventing violence; election-day operations including personnel deployment and protection of electoral materials; and post-election responsibilities involving law enforcement and prosecution of electoral offenders.

He stressed the Force’s dedication to fairness, impartiality, and professionalism, noting that international observers had praised the police’s conduct in recent elections. The IGP also underscored the importance of sustained collaboration between security agencies and electoral bodies to deepen democracy in Nigeria.