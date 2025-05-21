The Inspector-General of Police, Dr Kayode Egbetokun, has ordered a full investigation into the death of a 14-year-old boy, Kehinde Alade, during a traffic enforcement operation involving officers of the Oyo State Police Command and the Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority (OYRTMA).

Alade was fatally shot on Monday when an officer reportedly aimed at the tyres of a fleeing vehicle but missed, striking the boy who was seated in the back seat. The IGP, in a statement issued by Force spokesperson ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, condemned the incident and confirmed that the officer responsible is currently in custody.

He assured the public of a transparent process, promising that findings from the investigation would be made public and justice duly served. The IGP also extended his condolences to the bereaved family.

In a separate development, the Nigeria Police Force has condemned an unprovoked attack on its operatives in Okhuimwun Community, Ovia North-East LGA of Edo State. Members of the Force Intelligence Department–Intelligence Response Team (FID-IRT), travelling through the area on May 20, were reportedly ambushed by a mob near the University of Benin (UNIBEN) axis.

Two officers sustained serious injuries after being attacked with stones, sticks, and other objects. Despite the assault, the police exercised restraint and did not return force.

The injured officers are receiving treatment and are reported to be in stable condition.

The police vowed that the attack would not go unpunished, confirming that investigations are underway and legal action will be taken against those responsible.

ACP Adejobi urged the public to remain law-abiding and to channel grievances through lawful and peaceful means, while reiterating the police’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property.