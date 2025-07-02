The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, on Monday, met with delegations from the National Association of Retired Police Officers of Nigeria (NARPON) and retired officers under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, to address pressing welfare and pension concerns.

Led by AIG Paul O. Ochonu (Rtd) and CP Henry Njoku (Rtd), the delegations commended the IGP for his proactive stance on the welfare of retired police personnel and applauded his dedication to their well-being and security.

Discussions centred on the lingering pension challenges affecting many retired officers, with all parties exploring sustainable solutions to ensure timely and fair disbursement of entitlements.