The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, on Monday, met with delegations from the National Association of Retired Police Officers of Nigeria (NARPON) and retired officers under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, to address pressing welfare and pension concerns.
Led by AIG Paul O. Ochonu (Rtd) and CP Henry Njoku (Rtd), the delegations commended the IGP for his proactive stance on the welfare of retired police personnel and applauded his dedication to their well-being and security.
Discussions centred on the lingering pension challenges affecting many retired officers, with all parties exploring sustainable solutions to ensure timely and fair disbursement of entitlements.
IGP Egbetokun reaffirmed the commitment of the police leadership and the Federal Government to prioritising the welfare of both serving and retired officers, pledging that their concerns would receive prompt attention.
He acknowledged the sacrifices made by retired officers and emphasised the need to support them in their post-service lives, stating that efforts were underway to improve their welfare framework.
The meeting marks another step in strengthening ties between the Force and its retirees, with assurances of continued collaboration to resolve longstanding pension-related issues.
