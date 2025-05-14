The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, is currently participating in the World Police Summit holding in Dubai, United Arab Emirate.

The IGP joined global law enforcement leaders, security experts, and policy influencers under the summit’s compelling theme: “Beyond the Badge: Envision the Next Era of Policing.”

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, the World Police Summit holding from May 13–16, 2025, serves as a platform for advancing dialogue, partnerships, and innovations in global law enforcement.

The IGP’s presence underscores Nigeria’s commitment to international cooperation, modernization of policing strategies, and intelligence-led law enforcement in an increasingly interconnected and technologically driven world.

The IGP will seize the opportunity to hold strategic discussions with law enforcement chiefs from several other countries, focusing on intelligence sharing, training exchange programs, and joint operations to curb cyber-enabled crimes and improve border security.

The World Police Summit featured technology showcases, strategic workshops, and collaborative panels addressing crime forecasting, next-generation forensic tools, community policing, and digital identity systems — areas the IGP noted as vital to Nigeria’s future-facing security architecture.

The statement reaffirmed Nigeria Police Force resolve to continuously raise the standards of service delivery, professionalism, and global cooperation.

The IGP’s participation at this summit represents a bold step toward aligning Nigerian policing with international best practices while fostering a safer world for future generations.