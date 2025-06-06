The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun has inaugurated 31 newly acquired operational gun boats for the Force Marine Unit at a ceremony held in Lagos.

This is a significant investment in maritime security aimed at enhancing the Unit’s capacity to combat crime, protect waterways, and ensure the safety and security of citizens and critical infrastructure within Nigeria’s maritime domain.

The IGP was accompanied by senior police officers including the DIG in charge of Operations, DIG Yakubu Kwazi, the AIG Zone 2, Adegoke Fayoade, among others.

The IGP says these milestone reflects a strategic response of the Force to the evolving security dynamics in our maritime environment.

He restated the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to working in collaboration with other security agencies and stakeholders to ensure the security of Nigeria’s maritime environment.

Egbetokun emphasised that the gunboats will play a vital role in deterring criminal activities along coastal and inland waterways, supporting rescue operations, and reassuring citizens of the police’s readiness to protect lives and property.