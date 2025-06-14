‎The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has approved an extension of the grace period for the enforcement of Tinted Glass Permit requirement to the 12th of August, 2025.

‎

‎This extension comes on the heels of several concerns and feedback expressed by members of the public regarding the reactivation of the digital Tinted Glass Permit application process.

In line with our commitment to delivering transparent, inclusive, and citizen-focused policing, the Force wishes to affirm that it has not ignored the voices of Nigerians. Rather, these voices have been instrumental in guiding ongoing reviews of the process to ensure it remains user-friendly, secure, and accessible to all.

‎

‎The extension of enforcement is also intended to give room for additional enhancements and refinements to the application process, ensuring that no member of the public is unduly disadvantaged.

‎

‎The NPF is actively working to simplify and improve both the physical and contactless application options including enhanced verification mechanisms and streamlined procedures to reduce delays and eliminate undue inconveniences.

‎

‎Members of the public are reminded that the authorized platform for the application and renewal of the Tinted Glass Permit is accessible via http://www.possap.gov.ng. Citizens are also encouraged to report all unauthorized or hidden charges as well as extortion in the course of application or biometric capturing to the appropriate Police authorities, including via the dedicated hotline: 09169967000.

‎

‎The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to public safety, digital innovation, and continuous improvement in service delivery, and appreciates the cooperation and patience of the Nigerian people as these reforms are carried out.