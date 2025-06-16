The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, on Monday visited Benue State to commiserate with Governor Hyacinth Iormem Alia, the government, and the people of the state over the recent deadly attack on Yelewata community in Guma Local Government Area.

The attack, carried out by armed herders, claimed the lives of scores of residents.

The IGP, who was received by Governor Alia at the Old Banquet Hall of Government House, Makurdi, described the attack as a tragic and senseless assault not just on Benue State but on the sovereignty and integrity of Nigeria.

“Your Excellency, I am in Benue State today to commiserate with you on the sad incidents of the tragic attacks on Yelewata community,” Egbetokun said. “On behalf of the Nigerian Police Force, I extend our deepest condolences to Your Excellency, your government, the bereaved families, and all citizens affected by this attack. I want to assure you that we are committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice and to restoring lasting peace to Benue State.”

The police chief noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was deeply saddened by the news of the attack and is determined to end the reign of impunity by criminal gangs and terror elements across the country.

“These mindless acts of terror are not just attacks on Benue State; they are attacks on our nation. An attack on any community in Nigeria is an attack on the entire country,” the IGP declared, promising continued collaboration with the state government and other security agencies to ensure adequate protection of lives and property.

In his remarks, Governor Alia expressed deep appreciation to the IGP for the prompt visit and the continuous support from the Nigeria Police Force.

“We are bleeding, we are in sorrow,” the governor said. “Your visit has uplifted our spirits and assured us that we are not alone in this journey. We are grateful for the swift responses we have always received whenever we called on you. The various squads and units you deployed have been quite supportive in our fight against insurgency in the state.”

Governor Alia also provided context to the crisis, recalling that at the inception of his administration, 17 local government areas were under persistent attacks, a figure which his government, with support from security agencies, managed to reduce significantly before the recent resurgence of violence.

Both leaders reaffirmed their resolve to work together, alongside the federal government, to bring peace and security to the embattled communities of Benue.

The IGP is expected to visit Yelewata to assess the situation firsthand as part of ongoing efforts to bolster security in the area.