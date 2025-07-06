The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Liman Shettima, who died on Saturday, 5th July 2025, at his residence in Jos, Plateau State....

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Liman Shettima, who died on Saturday, 5th July 2025, at his residence in Jos, Plateau State.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the IGP, on behalf of the officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force, extended heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and former colleagues of the late senior officer.

AIG Shettima, who retired from active service on 4th June 1999, was celebrated for his distinguished career and selfless service to the nation. He held several key positions during his time in the Force, including Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 6 Headquarters, Calabar; Commissioner of Police in charge of Katsina State Command; and CP Admin at the Police Academy (POLAC). He was recognised for his integrity, professionalism, and significant contributions to policing in Nigeria.

The IGP joined the wider police community in mourning the loss, praying that Almighty Allah grants the departed eternal rest in Aljannatul Firdaus and comforts his loved ones during this period of grief.