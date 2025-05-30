The inspector general of police, Kayode Egbetokun has directed commissioners of police in the North Central zone to engage sister security agencies and community based stakeholders to ensure the security of schools against mass abduction.

The IGP who is represented by the assistant inspector general of police in charge of Zone 4, gave the directive at the stakeholders forum on the security of schools in Benue which is the first pilot states of the initiative.

Participants drawn from the various security services in Nigeria, converged in Makurdi the Benue State capital for the launch of the pilot stakeholders forum on the security of schools in Nigeria.

The safe school initiative in Benue state and the two day training of schools protection squad, was convened by the inspector general of police, Kayode Egbetokun as the commissioner of police in Benue and the national coordinator spoke on the idea and its objectives.

The national coordinator on financing safe schools, called on states to include the programme in the annual budget.

Governor Hyacinth Alia who was represented by the SSG, called for improved protection of schools just as the IGP who was represented by the IGA zone 4, gave the commissioner of police directives to step up their game.

The two day event themed “strengthening security resilience and integration of host communities in the protection of education”, is aimed at addressing the volatile nature of insecurity to avoid mass abduction of students.