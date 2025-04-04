The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, today received Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, the African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace & Security, at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The high-level courtesy visit took place at the IGP’s Smart Conference Hall and featured the presence of Mr. Samuel Victor Makwe from the Nigerian Embassy in Addis Ababa, alongside other African Union (AU) officials. The meeting focused on enhancing collaboration between the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the African Union, particularly in the areas of peacekeeping and transnational crime.

Ambassador Adeoye commended the professionalism and dedication of the Nigeria Police Force, especially in its peacekeeping roles across Africa, with particular mention of its outstanding contributions in Somalia. He described the NPF as a critical partner in the AU’s peace and security architecture and expressed appreciation for its enduring commitment to fostering stability across the continent. He called for deeper collaboration to strengthen mechanisms aimed at tackling cross-border criminal activities and ensuring sustained peace.

In his response, IGP Egbetokun expressed gratitude for the AU’s recognition of the NPF’s efforts and reaffirmed the Force’s unwavering support for the AU’s mission. He acknowledged the difficulties faced by Nigerian peacekeepers abroad, particularly in Somalia, and assured the AU of ongoing efforts to improve conditions for deployed officers. The IGP further emphasized the importance of international partnerships in addressing complex security threats.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to continued cooperation and the development of joint strategies to combat regional insecurity. Both leaders expressed optimism about future engagements that would bolster security, peace, and stability across the African continent.