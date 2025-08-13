The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has deployed two additional Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) to Kebbi State to strengthen security operations....

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has deployed two additional Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) to Kebbi State to strengthen security operations.

The development was disclosed on Monday in a statement by Yahaya Sarki, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Governor Nasir Idris.

The APCs were officially handed over during a brief ceremony at the Government House, Birnin Kebbi, by the State Commissioner of Police, Bello Muhammad Sani. Governor Idris said the vehicles would play a vital role in tackling insecurity, particularly in rural and farming communities often targeted by bandits.

The governor commended the Nigeria Police Force for its efforts and stressed the need for sustained collaboration between security agencies and the state government to safeguard lives and property.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to supporting security operations across Kebbi.

After the handover, Commissioner Sani led Governor Idris on an inspection of the APCs to assess their readiness before deployment to high-risk areas in the state.