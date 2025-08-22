The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has approved the creation of two new Area Commands and the upgrade of five police stations to Divisional Headquarters in Benue State....

The development, according to the Force Headquarters, followed a security appraisal of troubled local government areas in the state and is aimed at improving policing in difficult terrains.

The new Area Commands are Daudu, which will oversee Guma, Daudu, Yelwata and Agan Divisions, and Naka, which will supervise Naka, Apa, Agatu and Okpokolo Divisions.

In addition, the police stations at Ayilamo, Yelwata, Jato-Aka, Okpokolo and Agan have been upgraded to full-fledged Divisions.

The IGP said the restructuring was designed to enhance police visibility, improve response to distress calls, and bring policing closer to grassroots communities.

He charged the Benue State Commissioner of Police and officers posted to the new commands to demonstrate professionalism and renewed commitment in safeguarding lives and property.

Egbetokun also urged the state government and residents to support the police in sustaining peace and security across Benue.

Beyond Benue, the IGP directed Commissioners of Police in states with similar security challenges to develop community-driven strategies, assuring them of necessary support from the Force Headquarters.