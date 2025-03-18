The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has approved the appointment of CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori as the new Commissioner of Police for the Kano State Command.

This deployment is part of the Nigeria Police Force’s ongoing commitment to enhancing security and ensuring effective policing in the state.

In a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, it was noted that CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori is a highly experienced and dedicated officer.

He has served in various operational, investigative, and administrative roles, including as a Principal Staff Officer to the Inspector-General of Police and as Commissioner of Police in the Homicide Section of the Force Criminal Investigation Department.

His extensive background in operations, intelligence, and security management makes him well-suited to lead the Kano State Command.

The IGP has tasked CP Bakori with leveraging his vast knowledge and expertise to ensure the safety and security of Kano State residents.

He is expected to build on the achievements of his predecessor, strengthen community policing initiatives, and foster collaboration with relevant stakeholders to enhance public trust and security.

The statement concluded by urging the residents of Kano State to support the new Commissioner of Police in the discharge of his duties.