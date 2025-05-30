The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has appreciated the Ministry of Police Affairs for the donation of Light Tactical Armoured Vehicles (LTAVs) to the Nigeria Police Force.

The LTAVs were formally handed over during a brief ceremony at the Ministry’s offices, Federal Secretariat, Abuja.

The Honourable Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam, chaired the event, which was attended by key dignitaries such as the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Anuma Ogbonnaya, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of Operations, the Force Transport Officer, and other major stakeholders.

In his address, the Honourable Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Gaidam, reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to supporting the Nigeria Police Force through the provision of modern security assets and capacity-building initiatives.

He emphasised that the donation of the LTAVs reflects the Federal Government’s strategic resolve to enhance internal security operations and ensure that police personnel are well-equipped to tackle contemporary security threats.

The Minister called on police operatives to utilise the vehicles judiciously in the collective effort to safeguard lives and property across the country.

The IGP noted that the donation of the LTAVs marks a vital step toward strengthening the operational capacity of the Nigeria Police Force, particularly in combating emerging security challenges across the country.

He commended the Ministry for its sustained support and reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police to its constitutional mandate of protecting lives and property.

The Inspector-General emphasised that the equipment would be strategically deployed to improve police response, enhance officer safety, and build public confidence in the Force’s ability to maintain law and order nationwide.