Hundreds of youths from Igbogila, an ancient town in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State, on Friday staged a peaceful protest demanding the immediate installation of a new monarch to fill the vacant stool of the late Oba Ebenezer Olanloye, who passed away in 2023.

The peaceful demonstration, which kicked off at the Central Motor Park, Oju Atan Igbogila, saw the protesters marching through major roads including Oja-Ale, Agido, the Palace, Oja-Osan, Adebari, Oke-Agbele among others chanting solidarity songs and displaying placards with inscriptions such as “End the Obaship Crisis Now,” “Igbogila Needs a King,” and “Restore Power and Development to Our Town.”

According to the protesters, the lingering legal tussle over the nomination and installation of a new monarch has plunged the community into stagnation and deprived residents of critical social amenities, including electricity which has been out for over four years.

The youths alleged that some chiefs, who were suspended by the late Oba Olanloye, have vowed that no new monarch would be installed, thereby frustrating efforts toward peace and progress.

One of the youth leaders, Honourable Olajide, who spoke during the protest, appealed to the elders and warring factions to listen to the voice of the people and act in the best interest of Igbogila. “We are tired of this endless crisis. Our town is suffering because of internal divisions. We want our leaders to do the needful and allow peace to reign. We commend our youths for being peaceful, but we must not take laws into our hands,” he said.

Another community leader, Comrade Olatunji Adefolu, an official of ACCOMORAN, described the ongoing leadership tussle as “needless” and urged the parties involved to put the community first. “The late Oba Olanloye did a lot for Igbogila’s progress. It’s time for our leaders to unite and continue from where he stopped. The people are restless, and the government must act fast before things get out of hand,” he cautioned.

Similarly, Mrs. Adebayo Olusola Akinola, a respected community elder, recalled the painful experience of a 29-year vacancy before the late monarch’s installation and warned against a repeat. “It took us 29 years to enthrone the last Oba. We cannot afford another long wait. The next royal house has already nominated six qualified candidates. The suspended chiefs must let go of their grievances and allow Igbogila to move forward,” she appealed.

Another protester, Mr. Wasiu Bello, expressed frustration over what he described as the “unfair control” of the town by a few individuals. “It is unfortunate that a handful of people are holding the destiny of an entire community hostage. This must stop. We call on Governor Dapo Abiodun, Senator Solomon Olamilekan (Yayi), and the Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, to intervene urgently,” he said.

The protesters also highlighted the dire consequences of the leadership vacuum, including deteriorating roads, lack of potable water, poorly equipped schools, and general neglect by both the local and state governments.

They appealed to the Ogun State Government to intervene in the protracted legal dispute, facilitate reconciliation among factions, and fast-track the installation of a new monarch to restore peace and progress to Igbogila.

With at least five royal houses historically entitled to the throne, residents say the ongoing impasse has deepened divisions and halted development efforts in the community.

As the youths dispersed peacefully, community leaders reiterated that the protest was not against any individual but a united call for leadership, stability, and renewed development in Igbogila.