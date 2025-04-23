‌Former Delta State Governor and Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 Presidential Election, Ifeanyi Okowa, has defected from the party to the All Progressives Congress.

‌Mr Okowa announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party at a meeting with his supporters and followers in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

‌His defection came just a few hours after his successor as governor in Delta State, Sheriff Oberevwori, also defected to the All Progressives Congress with Members of his cabinet and the entire Structure of the Peoples Democratic party in the State

‌Delta State has been controlled by the Peoples Democratic Party since the return of Democratic rule in 1999.

‌

‌

‌