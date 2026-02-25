An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) detonated along Gusau–Funtua highway in Zamfara State, has damaged a trailer conveying cement....

The incident which has caused heavy traffic occurred in the early hours of Wednesday at Unguwar Mai Chida, Funtua /Gusau Highway in Tsafe Local government

According to local sources, the explosive device, planted by suspected bandits, detonated as the trailer was passing through the area.

The blast severely damaged the head of the truck which was heading to Kaduna from Sokoto, but did not claim any lives.

The driver was reportedly rescued alive.

An eyewitness said the explosion occurred just hours after a joint team of police and military operatives had cleared and reopened the Kucheri–Danjibga–Keta road in Tsafe local government area, which had been inaccessible for over a month due to explosives planted by criminal elements.

“During the clearance operation, security operatives ran into an ambush and engaged the bandits in a gun duel that lasted several hours. The area was tense and chaotic,” the resident stated. He suggested that the IED that struck the trailer may have been among devices originally planted to target security personnel.

Confirming the incident, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ibrahim Balarabe Maikaba, said combined tactical teams of the Police and Military, particularly the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) units, successfully detected and detonated multiple IEDs along the Kucheri–Danjibga–Keta axis despite coming under attack.

He noted that the operatives survived the ambush, repelled the attackers, and succeeded in reopening the road to traffic.

“If not for the swift intervention of the security agencies, residents of the affected communities would have continued to face severe hardship, as the blockage had disrupted the supply of food and other essential commodities,” the Commissioner said.

He adds that joint security operations would be sustained, alongside additional tactical measures, to ensure the full restoration of normalcy in the area.

A commercial driver also said him and other persons had to assist in pulling the injured driver, Dauda Adamu from the damaged trailer head.

He described the explosion as extremely loud, triggering panic among motorists who immediately parked at a distance for safety.

“Many drivers stopped and watched from afar until the Military and other security personnel arrived to secure and clear the road,” he said.